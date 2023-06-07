Telangana HC Chief Justice pays tribute to Qadir Ali Baig

Hyderabad’s thinkers pay a glowing tribute to commemorate the 39th anniversary of theatre doyen Qadir Ali Baig, the stalwart who dreamt of Hyderabad becoming a world-class city for theatre way back in 1970s and 80s. Marking his 39th anniversary, the overwhelming and classy ceremony began with floral tributes to the theatre doyen and addresses by the city’s eminent names like Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan at a packed to capacity ceremony at Radisson Blu Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “A city is known by its cultural landscape and stalwarts in its area. It is a huge feat that the late Qadir Ali Baig Saheb did 46 plays in 46 years. He has been a legendary figure in the annals of India’s cultural history and we salute him today. In an age of smartphones, live arts like theatre bind people.” He further added that he has witnessed some of the finest plays at the Festival named after him last year in the city and suggested that “a compilation of his 46 plays should be brought out for the city on his 40th anniversary”.

Representing the Government of Telangana, Chief Minister’s special advisor A K Khan in his opening address said, “Baig sahab was ahead of his times. In a short span, he left an indelible mark on our minds with his memorable work, had he lived longer he would have created more magic on monuments as his stage. It is commendable how his family and the foundation headed by madam Begum Razia is carrying forward his legacy. The annular theatre festival they conduct every year is not just a cultural event but has become an important part of Hyderabadis’ lives that we look forward to.”

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan rightly said, “The packed hall today is a testimony to the fact that the city loves and respects its son of the soil.

The Foundation set up in Qadir sahab’s name has not just brought the best of theatre to the city but also took Hyderabad’s heritage and period theatre to revered global destinations like Edinburgh and Oxford University besides the US, Canada, Turkey, the Far and Middle East”. Foundation’s Chairperson, Begum Razia Baig in her written address mentioned, “The overwhelming love and adulation of the audiences to the Doyen and support of the government and associates in these decades propels us to continue giving the pick of theatre to the city, as a tribute to him”.

The ceremony was followed by the staging of the play ‘Sawaaneh Hayat’ about the 17th century queen of Golconda, Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum and drew a resounding ovation from a full-house audience. It is written by Noor Baig, directed by and starring Mohammad Ali Baig, translated by late Kadir Zaman. The magnificent sets, magical lighting and costumes and the moving performance by veteran Rashmi Seth in as the ageing Queen transported the audience to the bygone era. Noori Travels and MPM group presented the memorable evening in association with Radisson Blu Plaza Hyderabad.