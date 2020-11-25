Telangana HC declines to pass orders on GHMC elections

SM BilalPublished: 25th November 2020 8:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today declined to pass any orders on staying the upcoming GHMC elections. It passed these orders while dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Arguing the case on behalf often if the petitioners, their counsel Rachana Reddy told the HC that the reservations of the GHMC mayor’s post and corporators were not done as per the GHMC Act.

She urged the High Court to issue orders for staying the elections immediately. However responding to the plea, a division bench of the HC said that it could not pass any orders as there was hardly one week left to hold the elections it however said that it would hear the batch of petitions again December 23 of the next month and adjourned the case

