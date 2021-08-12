Telangana HC directs govt not to fell trees near KBR Park

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Wednesday ordered the state government and forest department to stop the felling of 1398 trees near KBR Park.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, chief justice of the high court Hima Kohli raised questions over reduction in the area under protection.

The petitioners’ counsel, Rithwick Dutta claimed that Forest Department has not submitted any plan over the felling of trees within the eco-sensitive zone near the Park.

The court has directed the government to submit details including a list of trees that are going to be cut.