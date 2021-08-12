Telangana HC directs govt not to fell trees near KBR Park

By Sameer|   Published: 12th August 2021 11:47 am IST
Telangana HC orders judicial probe into Dalit woman's custodial death
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Wednesday ordered the state government and forest department to stop the felling of 1398 trees near KBR Park.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, chief justice of the high court Hima Kohli raised questions over reduction in the area under protection.

The petitioners’ counsel, Rithwick Dutta claimed that Forest Department has not submitted any plan over the felling of trees within the eco-sensitive zone near the Park.

MS Education Academy

The court has directed the government to submit details including a list of trees that are going to be cut.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button