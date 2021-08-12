Telangana HC directs govt to prepare plans to prevent third wave of COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has directed the state government to prepare a plan to prevent the third wave of COVID-19.

In view of the Ganesh Utsav celebrations, the high court has also directed the government to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The high court bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Vijaysen Reddy reviewed the pandemic situation in the state. The bench gave instructions to the government that the COVID-19 protocols should be strictly followed during the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

The high court gave specific recommendations to the government to control the spread of the virus.

The court said that Telangana State can adopt measures that have been placed in other states to control the spread of COVID-19. The court advised that the officials should prepare a comprehensive plan for the conduct of the COVID-19 tests, treatment and vaccination drive.

The court also sought a report prepared by the Sero Surveillance and Covid committee.

The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled for September 8.