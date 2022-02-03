Telangana HC orders continuation of online classes till Feb 20

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Thursday ordered the continuation of online classes along with in-person classes in all educational institutions till February 20. The court said that online classes should be made available for those who cannot attend in-person classes due to the pandemic.

The direction comes two days after the reopening of the educational institutions in the state.

Recently, the state government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions on February 1.

On Saturday, Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy announced that all educational institutions in the state will resume classes in physical-mode, from February 1.

However, she had made it clear that it is mandatory for all educational institutions to implement Covid regulations on the premises.

The educational institutions in Telangana had closed for Sankranti vacations from January 8 to January 18. However, due to rising number of Covid cases, the state government had on January 16, further extended the holidays till January 30. The government had however permitted schools to conduct online classes during this period.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Wednesday, the number of recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in the state with 3,603 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The state reported 2,646 new cases, pushing the tally to 7,69,407, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,30,648.

The death toll rose to 4,094 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 747, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (177) and Ranga Reddy (134) districts.

Active cases stood at 34,665, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 percent and 94.96 percent, respectively.

With inputs from agencies