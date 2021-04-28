Telangana HC directs state to reveal real numbers of COVID-19 deaths

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court directed the state government to reveal the actual numbers of deaths occurred due to COVID-19 and said that the same should be displayed at the crematoriums and burial grounds.

The high court bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said that they refused to accept the number of death figures being released by the state government in the health bulletin. It sought to know how many electric crematoriums are there in Hyderabad and in the entire state. The court also asked about the availability of the supply of oxygen and drugs.

According to a report published in Times of India report, addressing advocate general BS Prasad, the bench said that if the state reveals the reality, then the people will start taking precautionary steps and it will help in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

The bench also directed the state government to maintain a sufficient quantity of body bags at the hospitals for carrying the bodies to the cremation sites or burial grounds.