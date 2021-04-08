Covid-19: Telangana HC directs govt to impose restrictions on liquor shops, theatres

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday said that the liquor shops had become the main source of the Covid-19 virus and directed the government to impose restrictions on liquor shops, pubs and clubs selling liquor and theatres in view of the rising cases in the state.

The court made these remarks while responding to a report submitted by the state government on the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the state.

The division bench also expressed its displeasure over the conduct of the less number of RT-PCR tests and asked the state government to increase their number by 70 percent.

It also advised the state government to conduct Covid-19 tests on the migrants coming from other states of the country.

The government informed the court that 22,000 cases were booked against the violators. and 2,416 cases were booked against those who did not maintain social distancing.

The government told the HC that it would compete the sero surveillance in six weeks time, upon which the court asked the government to submit the report after the completion of the survey.

The court also made it clear that there should be containment zones in the state although there is no lockdown. It asked the state government to submit its report by April 14.