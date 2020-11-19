Telangana HC expresses displeasure over low COVID-19 testing in state

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today heard the batch of petitions filed on the issue of Covid 19 virus in the state.

The High Court has expressed its displeasure by citing that less number of Covid 19 tests were being done in the state. It opined that the state government appear to be increasing the tests during the hearing of the cases in the court and decreasing the number later.

It asked the state government to increase the tests to one lakh per day. Citing that the second wave of the Covid 19 virus is staring at the state, it asked the state government to also strictly implement all Covid 19 guidelines.

It also asked the state government to reveal the details of the action initiated against the private hospitals, which are collecting huge amount of fee by violating its orders.

It also asked the state government to ensrue the stocks of RTPCR kits in all the districts of the state. It expressed its anger over the non submission of Covid 19 disaster management Plan.

It asked the state government to submit the plans by November 24 of this month . It later adjourned the case to November 26