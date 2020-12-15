Telangana HC gets first Woman Chief Justice

Hyderabad: Supreme Court collegium on Monday appointed Justice Hima Kohli as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. She is presently serving as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

The Incumbent Telangana Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan has been transferred to Uttarakhand High Court. The President of India’s Office will issue a notification in this regard in the next two days. Meanwhile, the collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of new judges.

Hima Kohli is currently a judge in the Delhi High Court. She was born on September 2, 1959 in Delhi. She graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts Honors in History. she later completed her post-graduation in History from the University of Delhi and completed ‘Law’ at the Campus Law Center, University of Delhi.

Meanwhile Justice Arup Kumar Goswami CJ Sikkim High Court has been appointed as new Chief Justice Andhra Pradesh High Court while Justice JK Maheshwari has been transfered Sikkim High Court. Justice Muralidhar has been appointed Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court.