Telangana HC grants bail to Congress MP Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to congress Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy. Justice Kunuru Lakshman of Telangana High court upon hearing the arguments of defence lawyer has granted conditional bail.

During the last hearing, Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Salman Khurshid argued that his client Revanth Reddy has not been arrested in accordance with the law and the police have not served him notice under section 41CRPC which is mandatory as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) invoked by the police does not attract his client.He pleaded court to release his client on bail since Parliament budget session is in progress.