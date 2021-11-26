Telangana HC grants bail to rape-accused trainee IAS officer

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a trainee IAS officer who has been accused of cheating and raping a woman by making a false marriage promise.

The trainee IAS officer Mrugender Lal who is currently undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu has been accused of raping the woman since 2019. He allegedly committed the crime by threatening to cancel the marriage.

The victim had filed a complaint against the trainee IAS officer at the Kukatpally police station.

On Thursday, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha also granted a 15-day anticipatory bail to Lal’s father, Madan Lal Banoth, former TRS MLA from Wyra constituency in Khammam district.

The court further directed the concerned authorities to submit the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report in the next hearing.