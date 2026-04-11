Telangana HC halts HYDRAA demolitions in Ailapur amid tensions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday, April 11, ordered an immediate stay on demolition activities carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in Ailapur village of Ameenpur mandal in Sangareddy district.

The intervention came after affected residents approached the court, alleging that demolitions were being undertaken without prior notice despite them possessing valid permissions.

Following the court’s directive, HYDRAA officials suspended the ongoing operation and withdrew machinery from the site. The order brought temporary relief to residents, as tensions had escalated during the large-scale demolition drive conducted earlier in the day under heavy police deployment.

Also Read HYDRAA conducts demolition drive in Ailapur village in Ameenpur

Demolition drive and protests

Earlier in the day, HYDRAA, along with revenue and municipal officials, launched a major operation to identify and clear alleged encroachments on government land. The drive targeted structures linked to the Crystal Developers apartment complex, with authorities claiming the constructions were illegal. Residents were evacuated prior to the demolitions.

The operation triggered protests from local residents and property owners, who argued that they had legally purchased their homes and obtained necessary approvals. As some protesters attempted to obstruct officials, police intervened and detained several individuals to maintain law and order.

Guest house demolished

During the drive, officials demolished a guest house that was reportedly constructed in violation of court stay orders. Action was also initiated against a six-storey building said to have been built without required permissions.

Authorities maintained that the focus was on reclaiming encroached government land while avoiding disturbance to existing houses in Ailapur Thanda and other residential areas inhabited by economically weaker sections. Vacant encroached lands were also taken into possession.

According to official data, Ailapur village has a total of 1,263 acres of government land, a significant portion of which has already been occupied by residential developments.

Around 860 acres are reported to remain under government control, with HYDRAA stepping up efforts to protect this extent.

The value of approximately 863 acres of land in the area is estimated to exceed Rs 15,000 crore. Officials noted that court orders issued since 1998 had directed maintenance of the status quo, but certain constructions, including the demolished guest house, were allegedly undertaken in violation of these orders.