Telangana HC hears case on Kokapet land allotment to BRS, seeks govt’s response

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard a case regarding the allotment of 11 acres of land in Kokapet to the BRS party.

After hearing the case, a division bench of the court, consisting of acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N. Rajeshwar Rao, issued notices to the State government asking it to file a response in the case.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the allotment of the Kokapet land to BRS was filed by a city-based Forum for Good Governance.

In its petition, the Forum informed the HC that the state government had allotted valuable lands to the BRS party. They claimed that the land, which is worth Rs 50 crore per acre, was allocated to the BRS party for an extremely low price of only Rs 3.41 crore. Additionally, they stated that all the land allotment documents were kept secret.

Padmanabha Reddy, the Secretary of the Forum for Good Governance, who filed the petition on behalf of the forum, alleged that it was illegal to allocate 11 acres of land to the BRS party, especially considering that the party already has an office in Hyderabad.

Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the proceedings regarding the land allotment to the BRS party were not made public.

On the other hand, J. Ramachandra Rao, the Additional Advocate General of Telangana, informed the court that the cabinet is yet to make a decision on the allotment of the land in Kokapet to the BRS party.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed the government to file a response in the case and scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 16.