Telangana HC issues notice to Secretaries, Secretariat over BJP MLAs suspension

Hyderabad: The high court of Telangana, on Wednesday issued notices to the Secretaries to the Assembly and Secretariat in connection with the suspension of three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from the ongoing budget session.

This comes after the suspended MLAs – T Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender, and Raghunandan Rao filed a writ petition in the high court on Tuesday challenging their suspension from the state Assembly.

The trio was suspended during the presentation of the state budget for allegedly obstructing the assembly session while the finance minister T Harish Rao presented his annual state budget speech. However, they claimed that they were protesting against the violation of the Governor’s address on Monday.

In the petition, they sought a direction to permit them to attend the session till its completion, said a report by The New Indian Express. The petition states that the trio had entered the Assembly hall wearing black shawls as a mark of protest and asked the speaker for the audience before the commencement of the session to address the issue of the absence of the Governor’s address.

However, the petition claimed that little heed was paid to them and Harish Rao was directed to present the budget.

As the session proceeded, MLA Raja started walking towards the Speaker to catch his attention, looking for an opportunity to speak. Soon after minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion to suspend the three MLAs.

The petition also states that such events of suspension frequently occur in the assembly sessions. It asked the court to issue a direction declaring that their suspension was illegal and in violation of Articles 14 (Right to Equality), 21 (Protection of Life and Personal Liberty), and 194 (Powers, privileges, etc, of the House of Legislatures and of the members and committees) of the Constitution.