Telangana HC lashes out Govt for non compliance of orders

By SM Bilal Published: July 01, 2020, 8:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today expressed its anger over the orders of the director of the public health to stop the conduct of corona virus testing. Expressing its surprise over the decision of the director, a division bench of the high court has said that the orders were against the guidelines of ICMR.

The High Court has also expressed its anger over the non implementation of its orders on the release of daily health bulletins. It said that the orders of the High Court to include the ward wise details of the patients were not complied with by the state government so far. It asked the state government to submit the containment zone policy of the state government besides providing the details of the tests conducted during the last 20 days.

It also asked the state government to submit the details of the findings made during the visit of f the central team before July 17 of this month while warning that it would summon the chief secretary of the state, principal secretaries of health, municipal administration and urban development department of the state if the state government failed to implement its orders.

