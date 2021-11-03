Telangana HC miffed over Siddipet collector’s anti-farmer statement

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court miffed over Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy’s threat to farmers to abstain from selling the paddy seeds. Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court issued interim orders to the collector to desist from imposing restrictions on paddy seeds.

The high court took note of comments by the Collector that he will not care about the high court or even Supreme Court orders.

Justice Vinod Kumar deemed the collector’s statement as criminal contempt and directed High Court Registry to place his comments before the Chief Justice for prosecution.

The collector has warned the paddy seed dealers that their dealerships will be canceled and their shops shall be seized if they violate his orders.

During the hearing, the advocate general BS Prasad has explained the government’s stand. He said that the government had not amended any law to ban the sale of paddy seeds in the state.

The plaintiff had named the collector Siddipet, the Government of Telangana, and Siddipet agricultural officer as respondents in the case filed in the High Court.