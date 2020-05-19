Telangana HC nod to SSC exams, to begin from June 8

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday accorded nod to conduct pending SSC exams from June 8. After the video-conferencing hearing, Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed the state Government to review COVID-19 situation on June 3 and submit a report on June 4.

The court in its order further directed the Government to conduct the SSC exams from June 8 there shall be a gap of two days in each paper. The HC also told that the concerned department shall establish a helpline SSC students.

Earlier, Telangana Government had filed an affidavit before the HC, pleading to grant permission to hold SSC exams. The Government has also informed the court that it has planned to double the examination centres, ensure sanitation and physical distancing among the exam candidates.

The SSC exams were put off after HC had stayed the examination process following PIL in the court.

