Telangana HC nod to re-open Gurukuls in state

By SM Bilal|   Published: 20th October 2021 7:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: High Court today gave its green signal to reopen Gurukul Institutions in Telangana State. As the First Intermediate examinations are due to be held, the government urged the court to vacate the stay orders on Gurukul reopening.

Advocate General Prasad has informed that corona protocols will be followed to restart the Gurukuls and awaiting HC nod.
The High Court on a petition, by the government to lift the previous stay orders, has taken a decision to restart the Gurukul Institutions.

The government counsel informed the court that the several schools and educational institutions were reopened in the state by following corona protocols. The corona cases came down drastically with more steps to check the spread according to information. Convinced at this, the HC agreed to lift the stay orders and directed for effective steps for corona protocols.

The HC directed the state government to take steps to reopen the Gurukul Schools. The Gurukul Schools and institutions can be reopened with corona protocols the court ordered. The court also directed that the state government should make all necessary arrangements for the same.

