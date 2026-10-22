Telangana HC notice to Centre, KIMS over doctor’s harassment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Centre and KIMS Hospital over alleged harassment of a resident doctor.

The notices were issued to the Union Health Ministry and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) after a DNB Microbiology doctor approached the court alleging workplace harassment coupled with caste and religious discrimination at the hospital in Secunderabad.

Justice EV Venugopal, after hearing a petition filed by Dr A Aishwarya, issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case to November 5.

The doctor has sought transfer to another accredited hospital in Hyderabad to ensure the uninterrupted completion of her DNB training. In her petition, Aishwarya alleged that her seniors stopped assigning departmental duties to her in November 2025.

The doctor also alleged that she was barred from accessing the microbiology lab in April 2026. “She has also been subjected to professional isolation, pressure to resign, and religious and caste-related remarks by senior doctors,” her counsel G Silambareshan contended.

He told the court that audio evidence allegedly capturing pressure on her to resign, as well as instructions preventing staff from interacting with her, had been submitted to the NBEMS.

Although the NBEMS, following grievance proceedings in September, asked the hospital to provide a conducive work place environment and adequate academic support, the situation remained unsafe, Silambareshan argued.

He requested the High Court to intervene and facilitate her relocation so that she could complete the DNB programme.

The petiyioner also alleged that the atmosphere in the department became increasingly hostile.

She claimed that the head of the department described her as “mentally unstable,” “hallucinating,” and “delusional.”

“Reading these statements was extremely distressing and traumatic, and their circulation within the department has significantly affected my professional reputation and the trust necessary for me to function there,” the 33-year-old stated.