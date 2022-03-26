Telangana HC orders Khammam collector to remove Mother Teresa statue

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Friday directed Khammam district collector to remove a statue of Mother Teresa installed at the Mutualamma circle within 10 days.

A case was filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s district general secretary Allika Anjaiah seeking that the installation was done without proper permission from the authorities. Alika sought a direction to punish those who disobeyed the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

The SC guideline says that states shall not grant permission to install any statue or erect any structure on public roads, pavements and sideways and other public utility places. It is against the law.

In the petition against the district collector, Allika said that initially, some persons tried to erect a cross symbol without proper permission. Following the high court’s direction, the construction of the cross symbol was stopped but instead of that a statue of Mother Teresa was installed, the petitioner said.

The district collector appeared before the bench consisting of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Abhinand Kumar Shavli. They directed the collector to remove the statue within 10 days.