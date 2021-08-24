Telangana HC quashes single judge’s order against IAS, IPS officers

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Monday provided a big relief to six officials including two IAS and two IPS officers.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the bench has set aside a single judge’s order of six months simple imprisonment and Rs. 2000 fine for each official in contempt of court petition.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said that the contempt petition was barred by limitation.

It all started in 2009 when a single judge after hearing a writ petition filed by Mohd. Sirajuddin and nine others over land in Ranga Reddy asked the officials to take a final decision in the matter in a time period of six months.

Later, petitioners approached the court claiming that the court’s order was not followed by the officials. After hearing the petitioners, the court had awarded the punishment to the officials.