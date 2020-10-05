Telangana HC questions Govt on Urdu medium schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it by October 12 about the steps taken in providing adequate facilities in Urdu medium schools and colleges to enable the students to pursue their studies through online mode.

Why are online classes not being conducted to these students when the state has a large population who are more conversant with Urdu language?, the Court questioned the government.

It made these remarks while dealing with a PPublic Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the issue. It later adjourned the PIL filed on the issue to October 12 for further hearing