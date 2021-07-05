Telangana HC refuses to interfere in Degree, PG exams

Hyderabad: The high court has refused permission for a lunch motion petition seeking postponement of the degree and post-graduate examinations in the State.

NSUI state President has tried to file the lunch motion. The high court questioned as to what the petitioner was doing till the last minute, while the examinations were already started.

The high court made it clear that it not interfere in the matter at this stage.

Meanwhile, degree and PG students organised a protest programme at the residence of the education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy this morning, demanding postponement of the examinations