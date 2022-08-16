Telangana HC refuses to temporarily stay alterations to GO 111

Hyderabad: In a PIL contesting the government’s decision for changing its position on GO 111, a two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprised of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhasker Reddy, declined to issue any interim orders on Tuesday.

The government issued GO 69 in an effort to lift limitations put in place by another government order that forbade certain construction inside the boundaries of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

The petitioner asked for a directive to suspend the modified government decree.

For the state government, Additional Advocate General Ramchander asserted that a similar query has already been raised and is pending.

The panel ordered the state government to submit a response in the current case, ordered that it be posted with the other PIL, and continued the case until August 26.