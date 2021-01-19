Telangana HC reserves order on Nizam’s properties

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court, maintained that it would not adjudicate the title of properties claimed by the descendants of the Nizam against the government.

A bench comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar after hearing the arguements in the case reserved the verdict on a writ plea filed by Nawab Mohammed Fakruddin Khan challenging the inaction of the Chief Commissioner Land Administration.

In regard to the representations made by the petitioner to release all the maqtas mentioned under Item Nos. 230 to 254 of Schedule A covered under the Judgement and Decree in CS No. 7 of 1958.

It said the petitioner shall approach the Civil Court against the government to establish his title.