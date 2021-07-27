Telangana HC seeks Govt. reply on Cinema ticket price hike

Hyderabad: High Court today heard the case on increasing ticket rates in cinema theatres across the state of Telangana.

The Court sought to know about the details of taking steps to increase the prices of the tickets in the theaters in the state after bifurcation.

The Court instructed the cinematography and home ministries and officials concerned to submit details about related steps.

The counsel of the government informed that a committee was formed and made a decision to hike the ticket charges. The court directed the counsel to submit all the details of the committee report and file a counter. When the counsel informed the cinematography minister has taken a call in this regard, the court adjourned the case to four weeks.

The state government held a meeting with the film chamber team recently.

After chairing a meeting Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the government gave its green signal to increase the parking prices in single screen theaters in the city and the state.

The Minister also said that issues of the workers in the theatres on their wages will be sorted out