Telangana HC sentences Sircilla Collector, two officials to jail term

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday sentenced Sircilla collector D. Krishna Bhaskar, joint collector Yasmin Basha and land acquisition officer-cum-revenue divisional officer N Srinivasa Rao to three months simple imprisonment in a contempt case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 2000.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, they have been also ordered to pay Rs. 10, 000 to each petitioner within four weeks.

As per the details of the case, the court on October 12, 2018, had instructed the collector and other officials not to take possession of the petitioners’ lands in Ananthagiri village until the compensation as per rules under rehabilitation and resettlement policy is paid.

When the construction work on the land continued without payment of compensation, the petition approached the HC and filed a contempt of court case.

After hearing the case, the court has sentenced the collector and other two officials to three months of simple imprisonment. However, the judge suspended the imprisonment sentence for six weeks to allow the official to file an appeal in a higher court.