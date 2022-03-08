Telangana HC stays Gaddiannaram market demolition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today stayed the ongoing demolition of city based Gaddiannaram fruit market . The Chief Justice of the HC Justice Satish Chandra has expressed his anger over the manner in which the demolition are being carried out by the authorities of the state government and termed it as unfortunate.

The HC issued these orders in response to a petition filed by the traders of the market. On February 8th of the last month, The HC issued orders to the state government and asked it allow the traders for a period of one month to transport their belongings to the newly built Bata Singaram market yard. However, the authorities did not respond to the orders of the HC promoting to pass serious remarks against the state government on 4th of this month.

The counsel for the petitioners Gangaiah Naidu told the HC that the authorities had only violated the orders of the HC but also demolished the existing buildings on the market premises.

The government pleader told the HC that out of 106 commission agents, 76 had vacated their premises so far . On the other hand, the HC had adjourned contempt proceedings against the state government till the 14th of this month and issued notices to the principal secretary of the marketing department M. Raghunandan Rao and its director Laxmi bai to appear before it on the date of adjournment .

