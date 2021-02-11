Telangana HC suspends BJP MLA Raja Singh’s imprisonment

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Wednesday suspended the one-year jail term awarded to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Raja Singh by the special court dealing with criminal cases against MLAs and MPs.

Justice G Sridevi ruled in favor of Singh after he filed a petition challenging the special court’s conviction. On January 29, the trial court had declared him guilty in a case linked to provisions relating to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and criminal intimidation.

The case pertains to assault on a police officer on duty at Bollarum police station in December 2015 when they took him into preventive custody. According to the BJP legislator, he was going to Osmania University in December 2015 after coming to know that some students, under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university, were organizing a beef festival.

When he was stopped by the police, he allegedly engaged in a brawl with the inspector. The police filed a charge sheet in this case and later it was transferred to a special court.