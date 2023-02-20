Telangana HC takes suo-moto cognizance of Medak custodial death

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday took suo-moto cognizance of the alleged custodial torture and death case of Mohammed Khadeer in Medak district. Chief Justice of the Telangana High court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan used a media report as a suo motu writ petition and posted the case for hearing on Tuesday.

The court has also issued notices to the Principal Secretary Home Department, Director General of Police, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Medak District and Station House Officer of the Medak Police Station and sought their replies by Tuesday.

“The Indian Express Daily” dated 19 February carried a report with the caption DEATH OF THEFT ACCUSED IN POLICE CUSTODY,” the Chief Justice said substantiating on the need for suo-moto cognizance.

The Telangana High court has also called for remarks and records from the respondents relating to the custodial death of Mohammed Khadeer. The suo-motu writ petition says that Khadeer was a daily wage earner in Medak Police Station who was detained on 27 January 2023 at Medak police station. He was interrogated for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman and was grievously injured as a result of the alleged torture and third-degree treatment meted out to him while he was in police custody.

Thereafter he was rushed to the hospital where his health condition deteriorated and Khadeer was declared dead on 16 February 2023 in Gandhi Hospital.