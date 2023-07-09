Telangana HC to hear plea on CCTVs in police stations to prevent torture

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will hear a plea on installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state on Monday (July 10). The petition filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar states that CCTV cameras in police stations will ensure protection of the human rights of innocent people from ‘police brutality’. The PIL also states that CCTV surveillance in police stations will reduce the incidents of custodial torture and deaths.

According to the PIL, in absence of CCTV cameras in police stations, beating up innocent people and torture in the name of interrogations go unnoticed. The petitioner also cited several cases of custodial deaths in Telangana that were reported in the media.

Incidents reported

In June 2021, a 45-year-old dalit woman, Mariamma, died in police custody in Khammam district. Following the incident, three policemen were dismissed from the service.

In March 2022, custodial torture of Veera Sekar by Suryapet police damaged his nervous system and led to incapacitation.

Mohammad Khadeer, 35, a labourer died in February 2023 after allegedly being beaten to pulp by Medak police. Subsequently, four policemen were suspended.

More recently, in April 2023, an autorickshaw driver was brought to Tukaramgate police station, where he died during interrogation. Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had said, “I think the lower level officers in the Police department need to be sensitised… During the investigation, third-degree is not required… The person in question died as a result of the third degree, and this must be recorded.”

40 percent CCTVs dysfunctional

Advocate Bhaskar also mentioned that over 40 percent of the CCTV cameras installed across the city were dysfunctional. ‘‘It leaves citizens vulnerable to attacks, thefts, and other crimes,’’ he stated in the letter to the chief justice.

He also highlighted the “disregard’’ of the police department for Telangana Public Safety Measures Enforcement Act, 2013, which mandates installation of CCTV cameras with 30-day back up in all police stations.

A division bench of the high court, comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji, will hear the plea on Monday. The petition has listed Telangana principal secretary (home department) and director general of police (DGP) as respondents.

Cops pulled up earlier

Pertinently, in March this year, the high court had ordered the DGP Anjani Kumar to submit a report on the status of CCTV cameras and maintenance of its footage in all police stations. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha had issued these directions while dealing with a contempt case filed against Thimmajipet police station in Nagarkurnool district, in which the petitioner complained that a sub-inspector had manhandled him inside the police station.

Justice Lalitha recalled the Supreme Court’s instructions in a case where the police were required to keep CCTV video for at least six months. The court also pulled up Telangana Police for not complying with apex court orders.