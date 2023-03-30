Telangana HC turns reports into suo moto PIL in Swapnalok fire case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has suo moto taken up the fire accident case that occurred at the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad on March 16.

Media reports suggested that the mishap, which claimed six lives, was not the first fire incident in the building.

Reports further stated that the management of the complex failed to install firefighting equipment in place after the first significant fire accident in 2011.

Converting the report into PIL (Public Interest Litigation), the HC sought answers from the state and civic authorities as to why the fire safety norms were not followed.

Respondents in the PIL include the chief secretary, principal secretary, municipal administration, commissioner, GHMC, DGP, commissioner of police, Hyderabad.

Telangana HC also roped in DG, State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Hyderabad district collector, and the member secretary, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, among others.