Telangana: Headmaster booked for allegedly raping five minor girls

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a government primary school headmaster in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday on charges of allegedly raping five girls aged between 7 and 11 years since August 2020.

According to a report by Times of India, parents of one of the girl have lodged a complaint with the local police. Police have booked the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the 40-year-old accused, who is on the run, forced the victims to watch porn before the sexual abuse. After the rape, he threatened harm if they opened their mouth. The parents of the school were shocked to hear such allegations.

The incident came into light when a second class student of the school was admitted to the hospital after she fell sick.

The accused has been carrying out sexual abuse since last August. When the school was reopened after the lockdown, the headmaster and another teacher would come to the school in turns as regular classes were closed.

Taking advantage of this situation, the principal brought the students from home to school and he would rape them when the school was empty, sub-inspector Laxmidev Palli said.

Superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said police had already launched a search for the accused. “If the accused is caught, the details of his crime will be known,” he said.