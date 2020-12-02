Telangana health department asks poll campaign participants to self isolate

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Health Department (DPH) has issued a public health advisory asking all those who participated in political roadshows, rallies, meetings, and gatherings during the Hyderabad civic elections to self-isolate themselves for 7 days.

The announcement was made in a press meet by the director of Medical Education, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy and director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivas Rao on Wednesday.

People in #Telangana can call the given helpline number to know about the #COVID19 testing mobile facility nearby. https://t.co/PkTtU8bzv1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 2, 2020

Dr. Rao said during the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, a large number of people participated in the political meetings and rallies which increased public interaction. He warned that this could give rise to a second wave of Covid-19 in the city and urged people to go into self-isolation. He asked those who show any symptoms to get tested at the nearest government testing centre.

“They can now call the helpline number 040-24651119 to inquire about the location of the COVID-19 testing mobile van facility nearby,” Dr. Rao added.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy stated that in addition, 50 more testing centers and 300 mobile testing vans have been set up in GHMC limits. He said it was in our hands to resist the second wave of COVID-19.