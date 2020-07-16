Telangana Health dept launches public health grievance number

Hyderabad:In wake of growing complaints against the private hospitals for charging hefty bills and other issues in connection with the COVID-19 treatment, Department of Public Health Telangana have introduced a public grievance number.

Dr G Srinivasa informed director of Public Health Telangana informed that people who face issues at private hospitals can lodge their grievance through Whats app at phone number 9154 170 960– #Telangana Director of Public Health.

This initiative is aimed at addressing public grievance during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.