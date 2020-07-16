Telangana Health dept launches public health grievance number

By SM Bilal Published: 16th July 2020 1:30 pm IST

Hyderabad:In wake of growing complaints against the private hospitals for charging hefty bills and other issues in connection with the COVID-19 treatment, Department of Public Health Telangana have introduced a public grievance number.

Dr G Srinivasa informed director of Public Health Telangana informed that people who face issues at private hospitals can lodge their grievance through Whats app at phone number 9154 170 960– #Telangana Director of Public Health.

This initiative is aimed at addressing public grievance during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Categories
Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close