Telangana health dept urges Covid-appropriate behavior during Bakrid, Bonalu

Hyderabad: In a bid to prevent the rise in COVID-19 cases and an apparent third wave in the state, the Telangana health department on Saturday urged the public for COVID-appropraite behaviour during the ongoing festival season.

In a note, extending wishes for Bakrid and Bonalu, the health department reminded that huge gatherings triggered the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state.

“Let me caution you, the decline of cases has been slow in some parts of the state. It’s not over yet. These conditions are not favourable or encouraging for the COVID situation. Only public contribution by actively following COVID appropriate Behaviour will help in prevention and mitigation of 3rd wave,” director of public health, Dr G Srinivas Rao said.

During the Bonalu procession, the public health department asked the Potharajus, priests, devotees, organizers and general public to wear the masks properly, hand sanitize frequently and maintain physical distancing at all times.