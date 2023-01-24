Telangana: Health scheme for govt employees soon

Hyderabad: A delegation of government employees met Finance Minister Harish Rao and requested him to implement the health scheme in partnership with the employees.

Telangana NGO president Rajendra along with the heads of various NGOs, submitted a memorandum to the finance minister. On this occasion, the Finance Minister was apprised of various problems faced by government employees and pensioners.

Harish Rao said that the government is preparing to implement the health card scheme with the participation of employees. He assured to take steps to solve their problems. Harish Rao said that the government has always been serious in fulfilling the demands of government employees.

The Finance Minister directed the Health Secretary to issue orders for the EHS scheme for the employees. Rajendra, president of NGOs, said that under the health scheme, government employees, teachers and pensioners will pay their share of one per cent and the rest of the amount will be paid by the government to the trust concerned.

The representatives of the employees apprised the Finance Minister about GO 317. They also demanded release of salaries and arrears on time, issuance of pending GO on PRC and formation of new PRC from July 1, 2023.