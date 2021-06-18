Telangana: Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely in next 5 days, IMD predicts

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms at few places in Telangana in the next five days.

In its weekly bulletin, IMD said that heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Further, it also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts in these five days.

In a separate bulletin, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Ichoda in Adilabad district recorded a maximum of 49.4 mm of rainfall on Friday, as against the state average of 4.6 mm.

Besides, several districts including Kumuram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Rangareddy and Kamareddy received moderate rainfall ranging from 15.6 mm- 64.4 mm.

Light rainfall between 2.4 mm to 15.5 mm was received at few other places all over the state, TSDPS said.

It also predicted moderate rain/Thunderstorms at isolated places for next three days in the GHMC area and across the state.