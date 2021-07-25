Telangana: Heavy rains cause massive damage in state, 5 deaths reported

Hyderabad: The heavy rainfall for the last one week has caused severe damages on a large scale in several districts of the state. It has also resulted in 5 deaths in the state. The lakes and rivers are full to the brim and are overflowing.

With water inundating several low-lying areas, normal life has come to a standstill. The roads of several areas have been badly damaged.

The mandals of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts have seen massive infrastructure losses due to heavy rains. A flood-like situation has arisen in Mancherial, Asifabad and Kumarabheem districts.

The Pranhita and Penganga rivers have been overflowing due to the abundant waters. The consequences of heavy rainfall are very disturbing as several districts have badly hit.

Nirmal district has also seen widespread damages due to rains. The water from the Swarna project has entered several areas and inundated the GNR colony.

Telangana State Forests Minister Indra Karan Reddy inspected the districts where a flood-like situation has arisen. The Minister assured the affected people of relief and help from the government.

In Bhainsa, links to around 26 villages have been broken. Damages has been caused to the bridges. A road connecting Kamareddy to Sardarpur village has been badly damaged resulting in the disruption of the travels from four villages.

The rivers of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district have been overflowing. Three workers were stranded in the Jaipur power plant near the Pranhita river in Kotapalli mandal who were rescued by the Police and Fire department officials. The Police officials also rescued 9 labourers who were stuck in the lake in the Kumarabheem district.