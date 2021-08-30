Telangana: Heavy rains predicted in next two days

Hyderabad: With active southwest monsoon over Telangana and rains lashing in several areas, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains for a couple more days in the state.

IMD said that 13 districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy district would receive heavy to very heavy rains, while others are likely to receive heavy to moderate rains in the next two days.

In the past two days, heavy rains affected normal life at several places in the state as rain waters flooded low-lying areas and roads affecting the free flow of traffic. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 176.6 mm was recorded at Dahegaon (Kumuram Bheem).

In the state capital and its environs too, fairly heavy rains have been pounding during the last two days inundating roads and low-lying areas. During the last 24 hours, at Golkonda area recorded the highest rainfall of 25.2 mm.