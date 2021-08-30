Telangana: Heavy rains predicted in next two days

In the past two days, heavy rains affected normal life at several places in the state as rain waters flooded low-lying areas.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 30th August 2021 5:35 pm IST
Telangana: Heavy rains predicted in next two days
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: With active southwest monsoon over Telangana and rains lashing in several areas, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains for a couple more days in the state.

IMD said that 13 districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy district would receive heavy to very heavy rains, while others are likely to receive heavy to moderate rains in the next two days.

In the past two days, heavy rains affected normal life at several places in the state as rain waters flooded low-lying areas and roads affecting the free flow of traffic. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 176.6 mm was recorded at Dahegaon (Kumuram Bheem).

MS Education Academy

In the state capital and its environs too, fairly heavy rains have been pounding during the last two days inundating roads and low-lying areas. During the last 24 hours, at Golkonda area recorded the highest rainfall of 25.2 mm.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button