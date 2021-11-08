Telangana: Henchmen of MLA booked for abusing RTC bus driver

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 8th November 2021 11:00 am IST
Shadnagar: In an incident that took place on the Shadnagar-Balanagar route, the henchmen of the local MLA stopped an RTC bus to abuse its driver for not allowing their car to overtake the bus. After the incident, Shadnagar police registered a case against the accused.

In the video that is widely being circulated on social media, the henchmen can be seen arguing with the driver.

Later, VC Sajjanar IPS, MD of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) tweeted, “#TSRTC request Public not to take #Law into their hands otherwise #Law has to do its duty. No one is above law”.

