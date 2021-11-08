Telangana: Henchmen of MLA booked for abusing RTC bus driver

Shadnagar: In an incident that took place on the Shadnagar-Balanagar route, the henchmen of the local MLA stopped an RTC bus to abuse its driver for not allowing their car to overtake the bus. After the incident, Shadnagar police registered a case against the accused.

In the video that is widely being circulated on social media, the henchmen can be seen arguing with the driver.

MERA MLA KA ROAD

Henchmen of local MLA stop an RTC bus and abuse the bus driver BN Reddy who was taking his passengers to Wanaparthy. Reason: the driver didn’t give way to their car on Shadnagar-Balanagar route and didn’t allow them to overtake! A case has been registered pic.twitter.com/mF58jtx5XQ — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 8, 2021

FIR Booked against the accused in Cr. No 893/2021 u/s 341, 353, 506,290 r/w 34 IPC of @psshadnr_cyb #Police have assured us that stern action will be taken #TSRTC request Public not to take #Law into their hands otherwise #Law has to do its duty. No one is above law @TV9Telugu pic.twitter.com/VBfS8TL8Mx — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) November 7, 2021

Later, VC Sajjanar IPS, MD of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) tweeted, “#TSRTC request Public not to take #Law into their hands otherwise #Law has to do its duty. No one is above law”.