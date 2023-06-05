Telangana: High Court adjourns CAT cadre allotment to July 3

Hyderabad: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned a batch of writ petitions challenging the orders of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) allocating 11 All India Officers to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The bench, comprising of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, posted the matter for further hearing till July 3rd.

Deputy Solicitor General Gadi Praveen Kumar had pleaded the division bench to adjourn the hearing of the case for up to four weeks.

The hearing of the pleas of the 11 officers, including that of senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar, serving presently as Telangana DGP in-charge (Head of Police Force), The DoPT ( Department Of Personnel and Training) of Union of India had earlier mentioned before the court for an expedited hearing of the case.