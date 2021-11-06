Telangana High Court confers senior designation on 9 advocates

The Full Court of the Telangana High Court has designated 9 Advocates as Senior.

The Advocates are:

Abdul Muqeeth Qureshi

Nageswara Rao P

Narayana Reddy B

Prabhakar J

Prabhakara Chandra Mouli M

Pratap Narayan Sanghi

Ramachandra Rao J

Ravinder Reddy Ayyadapu

Venu Gopal E.V

The designation has been conferred in exercise of the powers under Section 16 (2) of Advocates Act, 1961 read with Guideline Nos.5 (viii) and 8 – Guidelines for Designation of Advocates as Senior Advocates, High Court for the State of Telangana.