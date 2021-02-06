Telangana high court stays criminal case against Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the criminal case against Hyderabad member of parliament and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that was registered against him in 2016.

The case was registered on Congress MLC Shabbir Ali’s complaint who alleged that Owaisi and his workers attacked his car in the old city.

Thistook place in 2016 during the GHMC election in Puranapul area. The police registered the case and made Asad as accused number one and named some of his followers as accused in the FIR.

On a complaint by Shabbir Ali, Mirchowk police had registered a case against the Hyderabad MP and three others for unlawful assembly, causing hurt, wrongful restraint among others for allegedly attacking the congress leader.

However, in the supplementary charge sheet filed in the trial court, the police said that they found no evidence against Owaisi and sought to delete his name from the FIR. The court rejected the request and said Owaisi will undergo the trial basing on the averments made in the main charge sheet.

Challenging the orders, Asaduddin approached the High Court and on Friday Justice A. Rajeshekar Reddy stayed the criminal case against Owaisi.