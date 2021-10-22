Telangana high court to supervise Musi River beautification

Hyderabad: The possibility of Musi river beautification has brightened up as the Telangana High Court has stepped in to supervise its clean-up and beautification.

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy asked the State government on Wednesday to submit plans prepared by the Telangana Pollution Control Board and the Musi River Front Development Committee in the next hearing to enable it to supervise the clean-up operations.

The HC bench issued the direction in the wake of a PIL filed by Forum for Good Governance Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wherein he sought to declare as illegal the non-compliance and lack of interest by the government in cleaning the Musi river.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the Centre Government had suggested a joint action to clean the river like Sabarmati in Gujarat.

The Special Government Attorney Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the government has already formed a Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRFDC) during 2017-18.

The MRFDC submitted its report on March 22, 2021. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) also issued its recommendations for cleaning the river.