Telangana: High risk of Thalassemia in four districts

Hyderabad: A study of Genome Foundation and the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has found that in the state specifically four districts have high risk of the genetic disease Bet-Thalassemia (BTM).

The districts are Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts.

The title of the study is “Identification and development of a high risk District Model in the prevention of Beta- Thalassemia in Telangana state, India”. It was funded by the Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST).

According to the study, five community members (Sunni, Lambada, Madiga, Mala, and Mudiraj) were get this genetic disease more than others. Sunni (27.2%), Lambada (20.8%), Madiga (12.5%), Mala (4.5%) and Mudiraj (4.5%) contributed 69.5%, and another 43 groups contributed 30.5% of BTM patients

The study sample consisted of 312 children with BTM who were getting free blood transfusions and checks at the TSCS in Hyderabad. In-depth demographic information, including the physical intimacy division of the BTM kids, cultural membership, and so on, were obtained from these youngsters and their parents.

The disease was neither infrequent nor restricted to any geographical location or community, according to the study, which also revealed instances of the same in 31 of 33 districts and 48 local genetically homogenous sub – populations.

Lead author professor VR Rao said, “The findings of the study are crucial as it not only allows corrective measures, but also allows for the same model of study to be replicated at the district level across the country.”