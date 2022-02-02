Telangana HM felicitates MS Academy girls elected to World Teen Parliament

Hyderabad: State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali met the four elected teen parliamentarians of the UNESCO-supported World Teen Parliament (WTP), from Telangana at his office, on Wednesday.

The four elected parliamentarians are students of MS Creative School and are the only MPs of the WTP from the state.

“The home minister felicitated the students and also appreciated the endeavors of MS Education Academy,” said the senior director of MS Academy, Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussian.

Amena Aziz, Atika Amoodi, Shaik Abdul Raheem, Mariya Khalid Saache, Khalid Saache, and Sumera Ummey Kulsum are the students of class 10 who have become a part of the influential world body.

“The home minister felicitated the four WTP MPs and appreciated their success. He also praised MS for equipping the students with such life skills that enabled them to reach the world platform,” added Hussain.

The HM interacted with the students for about half an hour and discussed their projects as teen parliamentarians. He wished these young parliamentarians a bright future ahead.

The home minister also appreciated the initiative of MS which provides modern education in an Islamic environment.

The four students were elected as members of the influential world body after a rigorous selection process spread into three stages. The final result was declared on 21 January 2022.

The Blubworld, which empowers teens by getting them onstage at the world’s most important forums, invited applications for this prestigious position. 72,000 applicants participated in this competition which was held in three rounds and finally, 100 students were elected.

The elected MPs will be mentored and trained in life skills, problem-solving, policymaking, global governance, and voting as a skill.

MS Education Academy is a result-producing institution that works for the holistic development of students. It is a preferred destination for minority students as it provides quality education with all-around development.