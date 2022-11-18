Telangana: Home Minister calls for ‘boycott’ of extravagant weddings among Muslims

Hyderabad: Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, called for boycott of extravagant and ostentatious marriages in the Muslim community. He also wanted the Ulema (religious scholars) to stay away from such marriages since their attendance lends a stamp of approval. The sheer expenses involved and the never ending demands in the name of ‘jehez’ is making many families turn bankrupt.

He was speaking after watching a short movie on present day marriages the other day. The 17-minute documentary titled ‘Deen Drohi’ is produced by Dr. Aleem Khan Falaki of Socio Reforms Society in association with the Siasat Production. It was premiered at Lamakaan, the open air cultural theatre, for a select gathering. Siasat News Editor, Amir Ali Khan, was present on the occasion.

Appreciating the movie which focuses on the burning subject of rising dowry demands, Mr. Mahmood Ali said the huge money spent by parents on engaging costly function halls and throwing lavish dinner parties can instead be used for the education of children. There is no place for such extravagance in Islam which advocates simplicity in nikah. Unfortunately customs and practices alien to Islam have crept into the community. Elaborate ceremonies like mehendi and sanchak are all part of Indian culture but they are not approved in Islam’s austerity and simple ways. “In the Arab countries even today it is the family of the groom which bears all the marriage expenses and no burden is placed on the bride”, the Home Minister remarked.

Deen Drohi movie

Sharing the concern of parents, he said girls are being subjected to a lot of ‘zulm’ and excesses in the name of dowry. He pointed out to the new trend that has gained ground wherein families are not particular about dowry but insist on meyaari shaadi (upscale wedding). “I can’t understand what is meant by meyaari shaadi. “Does it mean one should spend all his life’s savings and end up in debt,” he asked.

While congratulating Dr. Aleem Khan and the movie director, Syed Khadeer, the Home Minister expressed displeasure at the title “Deen Drohi” and said it should be changed appropriately. He also took exceptions to certain references made in the documentary and said the image of Islam should not be compromised at any cost.

In a candid talk, Siasat News Editor, Amir Ali Khan, said by their actions most of the members of the community showed that they are not Muslims in the real sense of the word. They have strayed away from the path of simplicity shown by the Prophet of Islam in performing marriage and other such affairs. The situation has come to such a pass that parents are now forced to borrow money and even mortgage their properties to marry off their daughters. The Siasat has taken up the drive to bring back simplicity in nikah long back and it is showing results.

Dr. Falaki, who is leading a crusade to eradicate the menace of dowry, called for boycott of marriages where demands are made on the bride’s family. He has been writing regularly and delivering spirited speeches to ignite young minds to shun dowry. Of late he has taken to the medium of movie to drive home the message. The present move is his 14th documentary focussing on social issues impacting the community. Deen Drohi, which has local talents like Saleem Pheku, Abdul Razzaq and Bhavna, begins and ends in a police station. The travails of a girl given triple talaq and the way the cop drives sense into the errant husband by locking him up is portrayed in a touching way. Well known religious scholar, Maulana Jaffer Pasha, is also roped in to explain the Islamic point of view about bringing simplicity in marriages.

After watching the movie, the audience seemed to agree with the strong message sent out by it. Will it translate into action remains to be seen?