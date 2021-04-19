Telangana home minister inaugurates Fire Ride 2021

Hyderabad: The state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the “Telangana Fire Ride 2021” organized by Fire Service Department at Pupils Plaza. Speaking on the occasion the minister said that the disaster response and fire services in Telangana state is exemplary.

The home minister said that the fire brigade staff saved human lives and property in many major fire incidents in the state.

Mahmood Ali said that on April 14, 1944, a big fire broke out in a British warship at Mumbai port in which 66 firemen and officers were killed. The occasion is commemorated in the country every year on 14 April as “Fire Brigade Day”.

The program will continue till 20 April during which the Fire Brigade will present a number of programs to create public awareness regarding fire safety and prevention of fire accidents.

The home minister said the Telangana state is progressing rapidly under the leadership of chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. There were 97 fire engine centers in the state before the formation of Telangana and 20 new centers are added since its formation.

The state’s fire department imparts best training to its staff and uses state-of-the-art appliances for firefighting.