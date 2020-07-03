Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali turn out to be COVID-19 conqueror after he was discharged on Friday after recovering from corona virus. He was admitted to the Apollo hospital with Corona symptoms and he proved out to be positive. His, family members rushed him to hospital after he complained of fever last week.

The hospital management discharged him after he recovered from the COVID-19. His son and grand son were too affected with the virus.

Aftre the discharge Home Minister had thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes that resulted in quick recoverey. In a message Mahmood Ali told that there is no need for panic if anyone is get affected with the corona, a good diet,timely medication and confidence could beat the corona virus.

He had advised the public to be cautious, concentrate on personal hygiene and adhere to physical distancing norms.

Earlier other TRS leaders Muttireddy Reddy, Ganesh Gupta, Bajirady Reddy Govardhan, Deputy Speaker T. Padmarao Corona have been affected.